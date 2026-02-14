A $150 Lego Croc? The First Reviews Are In

When Bloomberg reported last month that Crocs and Lego planned to combine their products to create a new shoe, people were ... a little confused. Well, the first reviews are in, and the verdict seems clear: The $150 Lego Croc isn't so much a shoe as a gimmick, and perhaps a collector's item better suited for display than walking. Still, it's also kind of fun.

"They literally look like a standard Lego brick. Very boxy. Very rectangle shaped," writes Tai Gooden at Nerdist. "But I dig the weirdness of it all." Be warned, however: "Can you run in these Lego Crocs? Absolutely not, unless you like eating pavement."