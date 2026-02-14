Lifestyle  | 
A $150 Lego Croc? The First Reviews Are In

They're not much for walking, but they're kind of fun to look at
Posted Feb 14, 2026 7:10 AM CST
The LEGO crocs are all about gimmick, not comfort.   (crocs.com)

When Bloomberg reported last month that Crocs and Lego planned to combine their products to create a new shoe, people were ... a little confused. Well, the first reviews are in, and the verdict seems clear: The $150 Lego Croc isn't so much a shoe as a gimmick, and perhaps a collector's item better suited for display than walking. Still, it's also kind of fun.

  • "They literally look like a standard Lego brick. Very boxy. Very rectangle shaped," writes Tai Gooden at Nerdist. "But I dig the weirdness of it all." Be warned, however: "Can you run in these Lego Crocs? Absolutely not, unless you like eating pavement."

  • "Are they practical?" asks Chris Morris at Quartz. "Not at all. Are they fun, though? Absolutely." He notes that the shoes clock in at 3.5 pounds each, compared to 7 ounces for a Croc and 12 to 16 ounces for a typical sneaker. Comfort, the usual Crocs calling card, gets sidelined here. The shoes are essentially solid rubber bricks with a foot-size cavity, trading Crocs' trademark ventilation holes for a cramped, heat-trapping interior—especially rough on wide feet. They're also very loud as you clomp around, notes Morris, who echoes the Nerdist warning: "Walk the wrong way and you're likely to trip (trust me on this)."
  • The shoes aren't available until Monday, but fans of either company can place orders in advance. Even the Crocs website warns they're not suited for all-day wear.

