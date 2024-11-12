Host President at Climate Talks: Welcome, Hypocrites

The president of the nation where nations have gathered to talk about reducing fossil fuels used his opening speech to make a case for fossil fuels. Oil and gas are "a gift of God," said Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, reports the BBC . "Countries should not be blamed for having them. And should not be blamed for bringing these resources to the market because the market needs them." In his address to the UN's annual climate talks, Aliyev also laid into Western nations for buying his nation's gas but faulting Azerbaijan for worsening the climate.

"Unfortunately double standards, a habit to lecture other countries and political hypocrisy became kind of modus operandi for some politicians, state-controlled NGOs, and fake news media in some Western countries," Aliyev said. In its coverage, Politico observes that opening speeches "rarely contain such frank and unsparing political attacks, nor such open fossil fuel defenses—especially not by the host nation."

Soon after Aliyev spoke, UN chief António Guterres gave his own speech in which he called last year "a master class in climate destruction," adding that "the sound you hear is the ticking clock," per the Washington Post. The AP notes that the COP29 talks are somewhat diminished in stature this year because the top leaders of the world's 13 biggest polluters of carbon dioxide are not in attendance. Activist Greta Thunberg also skipped the talks, calling Azerbaijan "an authoritarian petrostate" and saying the decision to meet there is "beyond absurd." (More Azerbaijan stories.)