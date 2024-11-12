Airman Who Leaked Documents Gets 15 Years

A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced a Massachusetts Air National Guard member to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to leaking highly classified military documents about the war in Ukraine. Airman Jack Teixeira pleaded guilty earlier this year to six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information under the Espionage Act following his arrest in the most consequential national security case in years. The 22-year-old showed no visible reaction as he was sentenced by US District Judge Indira Talwani, the AP reports. Earlier in the hearing, he apologized before the judge.

"I'm sorry for all the harm that I've wrought and that I've caused," Teixeira said, per the New York Times. "I understand all the responsibility and consequences falls on my shoulders alone. And I accept whatever that may bring." He has been held without bail since his arrest in April 2023. Prosecutors had originally requested a 17-year sentence for Teixeira, saying he "perpetrated one of the most significant and consequential violations of the Espionage Act in American history." Defense attorneys had sought an 11-year sentence. They acknowledged that their client "made a terrible decision which he repeated over 14 months," But they argued that Teixeira's actions, though criminal, were never meant to "harm the United States."

His attorneys described Teixeira as an autistic, isolated individual who spent most of his time online, especially with his Discord community. His intent, they said, "was to educate his friends about world events to make certain they were not misled by misinformation." Prosecutors, though, countered that Teixeira does not suffer from an intellectual disability that prevents him from knowing right from wrong. Teixeira, who worked as a cyber transport systems specialist, leaked documents exposing unvarnished secret assessments of Russia's war in Ukraine, including information about troop movements in Ukraine. Teixeira is still officially a member of the Air National Guard, but that could change after a court-martial scheduled for next year, the Times reports. (More Jack Teixeira stories.)