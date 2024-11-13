Trump Makes a Brief Return to the Oval Office

Donald Trump's official return to the Oval Office won't happen until January, but the president-elect made a temporary return on Wednesday. President Biden invited the 47th US president to meet with him in a ceremonial tradition that's seen as part of a smooth and peaceful transfer of power. Trump joined then-President Obama in the Oval Office in 2016 two days after his win, but he declined to extend an invitation to then-President-elect Biden in 2020, reports NPR. The AP has these lines from their meeting:
- Biden told Trump his team will "do everything we can to make sure you're accommodated ... Congratulations and I look forward to having a smooth transition," Biden said. Trump replied, "Politics is tough and it's, uh, in many cases, not a very nice world, but it is a nice world today and I appreciate very much a transition that's so smooth it'll be as smooth as it can get. And I very much appreciate that, Joe."
The AP reports the Bidens had extended an invitation to Melania Trump as well; the spouses historically meet upstairs in the residence during the the president and president-elect's meeting. But Melania Trump didn't accompany her husband on Wednesday. Her office didn't provide a reason, saying only, "Her husband's return to the Oval Office to commence the transition process is encouraging, and she wishes him great success." The AP notes Vice President Kamala Harris will also be absent. A source says she'll be attending meetings at her official residence. (More President-elect Trump stories.)