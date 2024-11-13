Trump Makes a Brief Return to the Oval Office

Donald Trump's official return to the Oval Office won't happen until January, but the president-elect made a temporary return on Wednesday. President Biden invited the 47th US president to meet with him in a ceremonial tradition that's seen as part of a smooth and peaceful transfer of power. Trump joined then-President Obama in the Oval Office in 2016 two days after his win, but he declined to extend an invitation to then-President-elect Biden in 2020, reports NPR . The AP has these lines from their meeting:

Biden told Trump his team will "do everything we can to make sure you're accommodated ... Congratulations and I look forward to having a smooth transition," Biden said. Trump replied, "Politics is tough and it's, uh, in many cases, not a very nice world, but it is a nice world today and I appreciate very much a transition that's so smooth it'll be as smooth as it can get. And I very much appreciate that, Joe."