Remastered Releases Out 31 Years After Singer's Murder

The story of Seattle punk band The Gits is getting a new chapter 31 years after singer Mia Zapata's murder in 1993. The New York Times reports that indie label Sub Pop has remastered the band's only album, Frenching the Bully, a move that writer Evelyn McDonnell describes as giving Zapata "her voice back" after intrigue around her death dominated the narrative over the years. "It's been a long, long road to get to where we are," bassist Matt Dresdner tells the Times. "There were decades through which I didn't have the bandwidth or emotional strength to attack a project like this."

When Zapata was attacked and murdered while walking home from a Seattle bar, it came at a time when major labels were taking interest in the band at the height of '90s the alternative wave. McDonnell recounts how the punk scene came together to make sure Zapata's case didn't get lost. Joan Jett stood in as The Gits' frontwoman to help raise money for an independent investigator, and the case was eventually solved through DNA testing in 2003. But it wasn't until over a decade later that the band would play again, and now its catalog is being re-released by Sub Pop, per American Songwriter.

Along with the remastered songs, the label is releasing early recordings and live tracks as well as a concert album. (A remastered video from a live show is up on the band's YouTube channel.) "The Gits first knocked me out with their very unadorned, unmacho abandon," says Sub Pop founder Jonathan Poneman, per Brooklyn Vegan. "Their songs and spirit still kick, inspiring a triumphal racket." The label will also release Frenching the Bully in vinyl in January. Musician and manager Rachel Flotard hopes that introducing a new audience to The Gits and Zapata's voice will be seen "as something to be celebrated and feel joy." (More punk music stories.)