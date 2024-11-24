Guthrie's Famous 'Alice' Dies at 83

Alice Brock, whose Massachusetts-based eatery helped inspire Arlo Guthrie's deadpan Thanksgiving standard, "Alice's Restaurant," has died at age 83. Her death, just a week before Thanksgiving, was announced by Guthrie on the Facebook page of his own Rising Son Records, per the AP . Guthrie wrote that she died in Provincetown, Massachusetts, her residence for some 40 years, and referred to her being in failing health. Other details were not immediately available.

Born Alice May Pelkey in New York City, Brock was a lifelong rebel who was a member of Students for a Democratic Society among other organizations. In the early 1960s, she dropped out of Sarah Lawrence College, moved to Greenwich Village, and married Ray Brock, a woodworker who encouraged her to leave New York and resettle in Massachusetts. Guthrie, son of the celebrated folk musician Woody Guthrie, first met Brock around 1962 when he was attending the Stockbridge School in Massachusetts and she was the librarian. They became friends and stayed in touch after he left school.

On Thanksgiving Day, 1965, a simple chore led to Guthrie's arrest, his eventual avoidance of military service during the Vietnam War, and a song that has endured as a protest classic and holiday favorite. Guthrie and his friend, Richard Robbins, were helping the Brocks throw out trash, but ended up tossing it down a hill because they couldn't find an open dumpster. Police charged them with illegal dumping, briefly jailed them, and fined them $50, a seemingly minor offense with major repercussions.

By 1966, Alice Brock was running The Back Room restaurant in Stockbridge, Guthrie was a rising star and his breakout song was an 18-minute talking blues that recounted his arrest and how it made him ineligible for the draft. The chorus was a tribute to Alice—whose restaurant, Guthrie pointed out, was not actually called Alice's Restaurant—that countless fans have since memorized: