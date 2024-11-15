Zuckerberg Releases Acoustic Cover of Rap Song

If you've ever wanted to hear the founder of Facebook sing an acoustic version of a raunchy rap song, then Mark Zuckerberg and T-Pain have a treat for you. In what NBC News calls "one of the most unforeseen songs of the year," they have joined forces as Z-Pain to release a cover of Lil Jon's 2002 song "Get Low." In an Instagram post, Zuckerberg said it was a present for his wife, Priscilla Chan. "'Get Low' was playing when I first met Priscilla at a college party, so every year we listen to it on our dating anniversary," he wrote. "This year I worked with @tpain on our own version of this lyrical masterpiece."
Zuckerberg shared his wife's reaction in another post. "It's so romantic," she said, adding, "21 years later, I can't get quite as low, but it brings back a lot of fun memories." Rolling Stone describes Zuckerberg's singing voice as "eerily similar to Owl City" and notes that T-Pain's "smooth and understated" performance is no surprise after last year's album of cover versions of classic songs by artists including Frank Sinatra. The "Get Low" cover was released on Spotify, with proceeds going to the Save the Music Foundation, reports the New York Times. (More Mark Zuckerberg stories.)