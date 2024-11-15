Zuckerberg Releases Acoustic Cover of Rap Song

If you've ever wanted to hear the founder of Facebook sing an acoustic version of a raunchy rap song, then Mark Zuckerberg and T-Pain have a treat for you. In what NBC News calls "one of the most unforeseen songs of the year," they have joined forces as Z-Pain to release a cover of Lil Jon's 2002 song "Get Low." In an Instagram post, Zuckerberg said it was a present for his wife, Priscilla Chan. "'Get Low' was playing when I first met Priscilla at a college party, so every year we listen to it on our dating anniversary," he wrote. "This year I worked with @tpain on our own version of this lyrical masterpiece."