Musk Pitches New Hires: 80 Hours, 'Zero' Compensation

The upcoming government efficiency office to be run by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy is hiring, and it appears the first expense they intend to save money on is their staff. The operation seeks "super high-IQ small-government revolutionaries willing to work 80+ hours per week on unglamorous cost-cutting," an announcement on X says, per the Washington Post . "Indeed, this will be tedious work, make lots of enemies & compensation is zero," Musk posted in response to an X user on Thursday. "What a great deal!" the world's richest man added, along with a laughing emoji. President-elect Trump announced that Musk and Ramaswamy will run the nongovernment initiative on Tuesday.

Applicants are told to direct message their resumes. That works out well for X, the Wall Street Journal points out: Only premium subscribers can direct message the Department of Government Efficiency, and being one costs $8 or $16 a month. The Journal was unable to get anybody to confirm that Musk is serious about the jobs being unpaid, or wehther the two bosses will receive salaries. Ramaswamy did say the positions are a contrast to many in government held by people who "make more money than the value they create." After buying Twitter, Musk told employees to choose between leaving the company and "working long hours at high intensity." (More Department of Government Efficiency stories.)