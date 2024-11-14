14-Year-Old Accused of Starting NJ Wildfire

Police in New Jersey have arrested a person accused of starting a wildfire amid the state's ongoing drought—and he's all of 14 years old. Evesham Township Police say they arrested the juvenile and charged him with setting a fire on Oct. 30 that burned more than 50 acres of land, reports ABC News. No injuries were reported, and no structures were damaged. The boy is being held in a juvenile facility and is charged with aggravated arson and causing or risking widespread injury or damage, per Fox29.