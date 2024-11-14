Crime / wildfires 14-Year-Old Accused of Starting NJ Wildfire Boy is being held in blaze that burned through more than 50 acres By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Nov 14, 2024 1:41 PM CST Copied This image provided by New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection shows a wildfire in Jennings Creek, N.J., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection via AP) Police in New Jersey have arrested a person accused of starting a wildfire amid the state's ongoing drought—and he's all of 14 years old. Evesham Township Police say they arrested the juvenile and charged him with setting a fire on Oct. 30 that burned more than 50 acres of land, reports ABC News. No injuries were reported, and no structures were damaged. The boy is being held in a juvenile facility and is charged with aggravated arson and causing or risking widespread injury or damage, per Fox29. The charges could get worse: Authorities are investigating whether the Oct. 30 fire is connected to another on Nov. 7 that burned nearly 400 acres. New Jersey is undergoing a stretch of dry weather so severe that Gov. Phil Murphy has asked state residents to cut down on water use. (More wildfires stories.) Report an error