Don't Count on Seeing the Gaetz Ethics Report

After Matt Gaetz was named as President-elect Trump's choice for attorney general , Rep. Michael Guest, chair of the House Ethics Committee, said a report on the panel's long-running Gaetz investigation would be issued if he was still a member of Congress—but if he resigned, "then the Ethics Committee loses jurisdiction at that point." Gaetz resigned from the House hours later. Guest said Thursday morning that "nothing had changed" from his earlier statement, Politico reports. "What happens in Ethics is confidential," he said. "We're going to maintain that confidentiality." Asked if he would be allowed to release the report after Gaetz's resignation, the Republican said, "I've got no further comment."

The Gaetz investigation involved allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor, drug use, and bribery. In a June update, the panel, which began the investigation in 2021, said it was proceeding despite "difficulty in obtaining relevant information" from Gaetz. Republican insiders told outlets including the New York Times that the committee had planned to hold a vote on releasing the reports as soon as Friday. According to the Times' sources, the release of the "highly critical" report had been delayed by a House rule against releasing negative reports soon before an election. Politico notes that since Gaetz "made numerous enemies in the House," there is still a chance the report could be leaked.

Sen. Dick Durbin, current chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, urged the House committee Thursday to "preserve and share their report and all relevant documentation," the BBC reports. "The sequence and timing of Mr. Gaetz's resignation from the House raises serious questions" about the report's contents, the Democrat said, adding that it "could be relevant to the question" of Gaetz's confirmation as attorney general. GOP Rep. Max Miller told the Times that most of his colleagues were "giddy" to see Gaetz go, adding that they were shocked he had agreed to go through a Senate confirmation hearing that will involve background checks. "I'm surprised that Matt would do this to himself," Miller said. "I want to go get a big bag of popcorn and pull up a front-row seat to that show." (More Matt Gaetz stories.)