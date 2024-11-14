Giuliani's Lawyers Ask Judge to Take Them Off Case

The lawyers representing Rudy Giuliani in the effort to force him to turn over assets to pay damages to two former election workers he was found to have defamed want off the case. Ken Caruso and David Labkowski asked a judge to let them quit their client in court filings on Wednesday, NBC News reports—two days before the court's deadline for Giuliani turn over property and financial information to Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss. The specific reason the lawyers gave was redacted, but the filing suggests their client checks three boxes in the professional code of conduct that permits lawyers to withdraw that apply when the client:



"Insists upon taking action with which the lawyer has a fundamental disagreement."