'Sausage' Flub on Wheel of Fortune Goes Viral

Wheel of Fortune contestant Will Jordan's answer in a round of Monday night's episode wasn't correct—it didn't even fit the spaces—but host Ryan Seacrest said he liked it more than the right answer. With the board reading "_ _ _E _OURSE_F A ROUN_ OF A_ _ _AUSE," Jordan guessed the answer was "Treat yourself a round of sausage," NBC News reports. The next contestant gave the correct answer: "Give yourself a round of applause." Seacrest quipped: "Will, I kind of like yours better. That sounds better than just clapping right now." A video on X of Jordan's guess has been viewed more than 900,000 times.

Jordan, a retired Coast Guard member who works as a school resource officer with the Rocky Hill Police Department in Connecticut, later told Maggie Sajek, daughter of former host Pat Sajek, that his mind "just went blank," USA Today reports. "But if your dad in retirement is watching the show, maybe cracks a beer and gets a laugh, it was worth it," he said. "I'm sure I'm gonna have sausages in my locker and police car when I get back." In a Facebook post, the police department said Jordan was using the publicity to call for donations to a local food bank. (More Wheel of Fortune stories.)