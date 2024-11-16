Trump's New Press Secretary Is Youngest Ever

President-elect Donald Trump on Friday named Karoline Leavitt, his campaign press secretary, to serve as his White House press secretary. Leavitt, 27, currently a spokesperson for Trump's transition, would be the youngest White House press secretary in history. Previously that distinction went to Ronald Ziegler, who was 29 when he took the position in 1969 in Richard Nixon's administration. "Karoline Leavitt did a phenomenal job as the National Press Secretary on my Historic Campaign, and I am pleased to announce she will serve as White House Press Secretary," Trump said in a statement, per the AP . "Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator. I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People as we Make America Great Again."

Leavitt replied in a post on X, formerly Twitter: "Thank you, President Trump, for believing in me. I am humbled and honored. Let's MAGA!," the acronym for "Make America Great Again." The White House press secretary typically serves as the public face of the administration and historically has held daily briefings for the press corps. Trump disrupted those norms in his first term, preferring to serve as his own chief spokesperson. While he was president from 2017 to 2021, the Republican had four press secretaries but frequently preferred to engage directly with the public, via his rallies, social media posts, and his own briefings. At a news conference this past August, Trump was asked if he'd have regular press briefings in his new administration. He told reporters, "I will give you total access and you'll have a lot of press briefings and you'll have, uh, from me."

New Hampshire native Leavitt is seen as a staunch, camera-ready Trump advocate who's quick on her feet and delivers aggressive defenses of him in interviews. She worked as a rep for the MAGA Inc. super PAC before joining his 2024 campaign. In 2022, she ran for Congress in New Hampshire, winning a 10-way GOP primary before losing to incumbent Dem Rep. Chris Pappas. During Trump's first term in office, Leavitt worked in the White House press office. She then became communications director for New York GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik, whom Trump has tapped to serve as US ambassador to the UN. Trump's first press secretaries, Sean Spicer and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, often quarreled with reporters. Another, Stephanie Grisham, never held a briefing. Her successor, Kayleigh McEnany, often lectured reporters during her appearances in the White House press briefing room.