Garfunkel on Rift With Simon: 'I Was a Fool'

They're not getting the band back together exactly, but it appears that Art Garfunkel and Paul Simon have made peace with each after years of friction. Garfunkel tells the UK Times that he and Simon had an emotional lunch earlier this year:

The details of that offending interview aren't spilled, but the Guardian notes that both have said caustic things about the other over the years. So does this mean a Simon & Garfunkel show might be in the offing? If so, it will likely be a private one. Garfunkel says the two plan to meet again, and Simon may or not bring his guitar. Garfunkel still performs with his son Art Jr., but Simon has largely retired after suffering hearing loss last year while recording an album. Both are 83 now. (More Art Garfunkel stories.)