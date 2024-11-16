Women's Bout Steals the Tyson-Paul Show

Reaction was not positive to the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight. Magic Johnson posted on X that he turned it off, calling the event "sad." One viewer told the Athletic , "I feel ashamed I actually watched this." Another said, "The Taylor/Serrano fight before was so far ahead of the main event, it might as well have been a different sport." That was the co-main event on Friday night: Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano in a bloody brawl that ended with Taylor's place intact as the undisputed world light-welterweight champion, ESPN reports, after a decision on points that left her answering questions about whether she deserved the victory.

Serrano, of Puerto Rico, was the main aggressor, per CNN. She landed more punches—a record 324, per CompuBox—than Taylor, of Ireland, did. But Taylor had her moments, and a clash of heads in the fourth round left blood pouring down Serrano's face from a large cut above her right eye as they fought on. A flurry in the seventh round had Serrano landing 54 punches, Taylor 35. A headbutt in the eighth round cost Taylor a point, and Serrano appeared to have victory in hand. But all three judges scored the fight for Taylor, 95-94. The Arlington, Texas, crowd booed.

"I didn't agree with the points deduction," Taylor told Netflix, adding: "It was an absolute slugfest, a war. This is an amazing moment in women's boxing." Serrano said, "I knew it if went to the judges it was going to be a little shady." It was a tough act for Tyson and Paul to follow. "This fight is such a downgrade compared with the Serrano-Taylor bout," Oskar Garcia posted for the Athletic during the bout won by Paul, also on a unanimous decision.