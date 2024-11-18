Nordic Nations Release War Prep Pamphlets

"Keep this brochure in a safe place." That's the directive on a 32-page document that will be distributed in Sweden starting on Monday, warning citizens that "we live in uncertain times" and that the booklet issued by the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency, or MSB, will help them "to prepare for, and act, in case of crisis or war." That includes everything from getting their homes ready for such calamities, to evacuation and dealing with pathogens and serious weather events, among other things. The BBC notes the pamphlet has come out in response to a "worsening security situation"—Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Sweden is distributing 5 million copies of the brochure, which is a standard war-preparedness document that's been issued five times since World War II, per Barron's. "If Sweden is attacked, we will never surrender. Any suggestion to the contrary is false," the pamphlet notes. It also warns of other perilous events that could come to pass, including "cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns, terrorism, and sabotage." "We can never take our freedom for granted," the brochure warns. "Our courage and will to defend our open society are vital, even though it may require us to make certain sacrifices."

Sweden isn't the only Nordic nation thinking ahead in this vein: Finland has put up a website dedicated to "preparing for various incidents and crises and emergency conditions in advance," while Norway put out its own 20-page brochure detailing how residents can prep for a week of emergency preparedness. "Remember—even a little preparedness is much better than none at all!" the latter's pamphlet notes. The move comes not long after Finland and Sweden became NATO members, due partly to moves by Russia in Ukraine. Norway was already a part of the NATO alliance.