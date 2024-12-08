Disneyland 'Gangs' Struggling to Afford the Theme Park

Times are getting hard for the so-called "social clubs" made up of adults who love to gather at Disneyland (sometimes called Disneyland "gangs" due to their tendency to wear biker vests and dub themselves things like the "Nightmare Crew"). With the California theme park frequently raising admission prices and instituting a reservation system, "the scene is just not what it used to be," the co-founder of one such social club tells the Wall Street Journal. Club members used to be spotted in the parks hundreds-strong at a time, but now, he says, his club struggles to get six members to meet there at a time.
Many of the clubs have pivoted to cheaper gatherings, like bowling, car shows, and concerts; one recently planned a celebration of its founding anniversary at an entirely different amusement park. Castle Park in Riverside costs just $24.99 to enter, with no reservation needed. Some club members are planning a group trip to Nashville. And many say the friendships they formed during the "golden age" of social clubs from 2014 to 2019 will last forever, with members ordaining weddings for other members and serving as godparents to their children, and continuing to gather for barbecues and holiday dinners.