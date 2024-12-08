Disneyland 'Gangs' Struggling to Afford the Theme Park

Times are getting hard for the so-called "social clubs" made up of adults who love to gather at Disneyland (sometimes called Disneyland "gangs" due to their tendency to wear biker vests and dub themselves things like the "Nightmare Crew"). With the California theme park frequently raising admission prices and instituting a reservation system, "the scene is just not what it used to be," the co-founder of one such social club tells the Wall Street Journal. Club members used to be spotted in the parks hundreds-strong at a time, but now, he says, his club struggles to get six members to meet there at a time.