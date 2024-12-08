Guyana Wants to Bring Tourists to Jonestown

Guyana is revisiting a dark history nearly a half-century after the Rev. Jim Jones and more than 900 of his followers died in a 1978 mass suicide-murder in the rural interior of the South American country. A government-backed tour operator wants to open the former commune now shrouded by lush vegetation to visitors, a proposal that is reopening old wounds, the AP reports, with opponents saying it would disrespect victims and bring up a painful past. "We think it is about time," said Rose Sewcharran, director of Wonderlust Adventures. "This happens all over the world. We have multiple examples of dark, morbid tourism around the world, including Auschwitz and the Holocaust museum."

Jordan Vilchez, who grew up in California and was moved into the Peoples Temple commune at age 14, said from the US that she has mixed feelings about the tour. She was in Guyana's capital when Jones ordered hundreds of his followers to drink a poisoned grape-flavored drink that was given to children first. Her two sisters and two nephews were among the victims. "I just missed dying by one day," she said. Vilchez, 67, said Guyana has every right to profit from any plans related to Jonestown but added, "Then on the other hand, I just feel like any situation where people were manipulated into their deaths should be treated with respect." Vilchez wants the tour operator to provide context and explain why so many people went to Guyana trusting they would find a better life, per the AP.

The tour would ferry visitors to the far-flung village of Port Kaituma, nestled in the lush jungles of northern Guyana. It's a trip available only by boat, helicopter or plane; rivers instead of roads connect Guyana's interior. Once there, it's another six miles via a rough and overgrown dirt trail to the abandoned commune and former agricultural settlement. Neville Bissember, a law professor at the University of Guyana, questioned the idea, calling it "ghoulish and bizarre" in a recently published letter. "What part of Guyana's nature and culture is represented in a place where death by mass suicide and other atrocities and human rights violations were perpetuated against a submissive group of American citizens, which had nothing to do with Guyana nor Guyanese?" he wrote.