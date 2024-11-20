Italian Village Is Offering Homes for a Buck

For the 48.3% of Americans who might be feeling sore about the 2024 election results, the offers from abroad continue to roll in : As CNN reports, the tiny Italian village of Ollolai says that if you've got about a buck, you can buy a house. Located on the island of Sardinia, Ollolai, population just over 1,000, is looking to re-populate and sees disgruntled Americans as one way to do it. On offer:

Ollolai appears to be rolling out the red carpet, specifically to Americans: Local officials are promising "preferential treatment" to help with home showings, finding contractors, and cutting through red tape. "We just really want, and will focus on, Americans above all," says Mayor Francesco Columbu. "We can't of course ban people from other countries to apply, but Americans will have a fast-track procedure. We are betting on them to help us revive the village, they are our winning card." Forbes notes that the move is part of a broader national one to help re-populate villages that have emptied in recent years. (Ollolai has a separate remote-work program that allows stays of up to one month; see details here.)