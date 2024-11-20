Tom's of Maine Gets Into a Little Trouble With the FDA

Tom's of Maine has found itself on the wrong side of the Food and Drug Administration. An inspection earlier this year at a plant in Sanford, Maine, surfaced a number of violations. As CNN reports, in a letter dated Nov. 5, the agency says inspectors found the following in May:
- "A black mold-like substance" in two areas of the plant and "powder residue" near a batch of Tom's Silly Strawberry Anticavity toothpaste.
- Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a drug-resistant bacteria that can infect the lungs and blood, in water used to rinse equipment and to manufacture the brand's Tom's Simply White Clean Mint Anticavity toothpaste.
- Gram-negative coccobacilli Paracoccus yeei, which can cause peritonitis, conjunctivitis, and bloodstream infections, in a batch of Wicked Cool! Anticavity toothpaste. Tom's responded to the FDA that this result was due to a lab error.
- Ralstonia insidiosa bacteria, which NPR notes can cause sepsis, in the water used to make toothpaste.
Per the FDA, Tom's "failed to maintain buildings used in the manufacture, processing, packing, or holding of drug products in a good state of repair." Tom's responded that it's "working with the FDA and ... remedying the issues raised" and has "always tested finished goods before they leave our control, and we remain fully confident in the safety and quality of the toothpaste we make," per CNN. (More Tom’s of Maine stories.)