US Embassy Locked Down After 'Suspicious Package' Found

Police in London blew it up in controlled explosion
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 22, 2024 5:27 AM CST
London Cops Blow Up 'Suspicious Package' Near US Embassy
A police cordon near the US Embassy in Nine Elms, London, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024.   (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

The US Embassy in London was locked down Friday as police carried out a controlled explosion of a suspicious package found nearby. The area remained cordoned off after the explosion, the Standard reports. "We can confirm that the 'loud bang' reported in the area a short time ago was a controlled explosion carried out by officers," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. "Enquiries are still ongoing and cordons will remain in place for the time being." Nobody was injured, the AP reports.

In a post on X, the embassy said local authorities were investigating a suspicious package and police had closed a road on the west side of the embassy "out of an abundance of caution." Gatwick Airport, meanwhile, was partially evacuated due to what authorities said was a security incident Friday morning, BBC reports. Police at the airport 30 miles south of London said the South Terminal was evacuated as a precaution during the investigation. Authorities said trains would not be stopping at the airport station. (More US Embassy stories.)

