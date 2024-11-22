US Embassy Locked Down After 'Suspicious Package' Found

The US Embassy in London was locked down Friday as police carried out a controlled explosion of a suspicious package found nearby. The area remained cordoned off after the explosion, the Standard reports. "We can confirm that the 'loud bang' reported in the area a short time ago was a controlled explosion carried out by officers," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. "Enquiries are still ongoing and cordons will remain in place for the time being." Nobody was injured, the AP reports.

In a post on X, the embassy said local authorities were investigating a suspicious package and police had closed a road on the west side of the embassy "out of an abundance of caution." Gatwick Airport, meanwhile, was partially evacuated due to what authorities said was a security incident Friday morning, BBC reports. Police at the airport 30 miles south of London said the South Terminal was evacuated as a precaution during the investigation. Authorities said trains would not be stopping at the airport station. (More US Embassy stories.)