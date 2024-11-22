Anti-Anxiety Drug Recalled Because of Dangerous Misprint

A drug used to treat anxiety, seizures, and muscle spasms has been recalled because of a misprint the FDA says could be "life-threatening." Fox News reports that Endo, Inc. has expanded a recall of Clonazepam because the cartons have been printed with the incorrect strength. People prescribed the drugs could be taking the wrong dose because of the error, putting them at risk of numerous side effects, reports Newsweek. A list of affected lots can be seen here.

"Children and adults who inadvertently consume a higher dose of clonazepam could be at increased risk for the adverse events of significant sedation, confusion, dizziness, diminished reflexes, ataxia, and hypotonia," the FDA said. "There is reasonable probability for significant, possibly life-threatening, respiratory depression especially for patients with concomitant pulmonary disease, patients who have prescribed dosing near maximal dosing, and patients also taking other medications that could cause additional respiratory depression."