Anti-Anxiety Drug Recalled Because of Dangerous Misprint

Company says some cartons of Clonazepam list incorrect strength on packaging
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 22, 2024 9:21 AM CST
Anti-Anxiety Drug Misprint Could Be 'Life-Threatening'
The FDA released this image of the drug.   (FDA)

A drug used to treat anxiety, seizures, and muscle spasms has been recalled because of a misprint the FDA says could be "life-threatening." Fox News reports that Endo, Inc. has expanded a recall of Clonazepam because the cartons have been printed with the incorrect strength. People prescribed the drugs could be taking the wrong dose because of the error, putting them at risk of numerous side effects, reports Newsweek. A list of affected lots can be seen here.

  • "Children and adults who inadvertently consume a higher dose of clonazepam could be at increased risk for the adverse events of significant sedation, confusion, dizziness, diminished reflexes, ataxia, and hypotonia," the FDA said. "There is reasonable probability for significant, possibly life-threatening, respiratory depression especially for patients with concomitant pulmonary disease, patients who have prescribed dosing near maximal dosing, and patients also taking other medications that could cause additional respiratory depression."

  • The recall affects 16 lots of Clonazepam Orally Disintegrating Tablets with the name of Par Pharmaceutical, Endo Inc. said. "The blister strips and tablets inside the product pack reflect the correct strength for the lot," the company said, but some cartons "show the product strength as 0.125 mg and not 0.25 mg due to an error at a third-party packager."
  • The company said there have not been any reports of adverse effects caused by the error. "In the event that a patient inadvertently took an incorrect dose rather than the intended dose, they are advised to consult a physician," the recall notice states.
