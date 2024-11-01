This Is What Being Unhoused in America Looks Like

"Do you need anything?" This is a common refrain writer Patrick Fealey says he gets from police officers when they knock on the window of the car he parks along beaches or in Walmart lots. Fealey has been unhoused since 2023 and lives out of his 2013 Corolla with his rescue dog, Lily. Finding a place to park through the night is a problem. He recounts his experiences with blunt force in an Esquire essay, from the very specific reality of how he rations the $32 he has per day from disability checks, to the "toughest parts" of being homeless for Fealey: how people treat him. "It's usually subtle, this hostility," he writes. "People pull in to visit the lighthouse or the beach or wherever I am, see me, and immediately park somewhere else. All day long."