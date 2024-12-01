The 'Most Important' Recipes of the Last Century

Slate has put together a list of what it considers the 25 most important recipes of the past century—the ones that "changed it all in American cooking." The honorees were chosen by a slew of chefs, recipe writers, historians, and "food luminaries," write Dan Kois and J. Bryan Lowder. A sampling:

Caesar salad by Caesar Cardini, 1924: Legend has it Cardini put the salad together using the "dregs" of an almost-empty icebox: some lettuce, a lemon, an egg, and Worcestershire sauce, and though that's hotly debated, Julia Child ultimately adapted the recipe in what is likely the closest we'll ever get to the original. "The nation's craftiness, defiance, ingenuity, performance, thrift, all mixed up in a huge bowl, combining to make the perfect salad," Kois and Lowder write.