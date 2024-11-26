YouTube Shares a Message From Its Late CEO

Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki died in August at age 56, and on Monday, the YouTube team shared a message from her. Wojcicki, who was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2022, wrote the post in her final weeks and had intended to publish it in the fall. She didn't make it to that season, so the team published it on her behalf during what it points out is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. As current YouTube CEO Neal Mohan explains in an introduction to her piece, "Through Susan, I learned that lung cancer is the number one cause of cancer death in women. She wanted to change those odds. ... We're taking this opportunity to carry on Susan's mission." From her post: