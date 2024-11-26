Meta, TikTok Weigh In on Australia's Ban on Social Media

Tech companies are urging Australia's government to delay its proposed social media ban for under-16s amid criticism that the bill is being rushed into law. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's center-left government introduced the bill in parliament last week and aims to pass it by the end of the parliamentary year on Thursday, per Reuters . It accepted comments on the bill for a single day, receiving more than 15,000, per the Guardian . Google and Meta say the bill can't be fully understood without the results of an age-verification trial, which is testing enforcement using biometrics and government identification.

The proposed law puts the onus on social media platforms to ensure age-verification protections are in place, with fines of up to $32 million for systemic breaches, NBC News reports. Until the feasibility of age-verification services are known, "neither industry nor Australians will understand the nature or scale of age assurance required by the bill, nor the impact of such measures on Australians," Meta said. "In its present form, the bill is inconsistent and ineffective." Google likewise said the bill "fails to provide necessary clarity and certainty to Australian users and industry," adding the age-verification trial isn't due to wrap "until mid-2025." The ban would take effect one year after passing.

Australia's opposition Liberal party is expected to join with Labor to support the bill. It's believed Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram would be required to meet the new restrictions along with TikTok, Snapchat, and X, while "YouTube would be permitted educational and health support," per the Guardian. TikTok has expressed "significant concerns" with the plan, saying it effectively requires a "license to be online." It also complains of insufficient consultation with experts, social media platforms, mental health groups, and young people. Elon Musk's X warns the bill may be unlawful, infringing on rights to freedom of expression and access to information, per NBC and the Guardian. (More Australia stories.)