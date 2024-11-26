ESPN Crew Makes a Gender Reveal on the Air

'I've never been this nervous on television,' says Scott Van Pelt
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 26, 2024 8:39 AM CST

Typically when gender reveals make headlines, it's for awful reasons. Witness exhibits A, B, and C. But a very public one on Monday is actually going over well, reports Sports Illustrated. A couple attending the game between the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers in California held up signs asking ESPN's Monday Night Countdown crew to make the reveal during their pregame broadcast. Scott Van Pelt, Ryan Clark, Jason Kelce, and Marcus Spears obliged, opening an envelope and informing the couple they were having a boy. "I've never been this nervous on television," said Van Pelt as he opened the envelope. Watch video of the moment. (More gender reveal stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X