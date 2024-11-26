ESPN Crew Makes a Gender Reveal on the Air

Typically when gender reveals make headlines, it's for awful reasons. Witness exhibits A, B, and C. But a very public one on Monday is actually going over well, reports Sports Illustrated. A couple attending the game between the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers in California held up signs asking ESPN's Monday Night Countdown crew to make the reveal during their pregame broadcast. Scott Van Pelt, Ryan Clark, Jason Kelce, and Marcus Spears obliged, opening an envelope and informing the couple they were having a boy. "I've never been this nervous on television," said Van Pelt as he opened the envelope. Watch video of the moment. (More gender reveal stories.)