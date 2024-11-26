Thanksgiving Dinner Cost Takes a Dip

The annual tally of a typical Thanksgiving dinner by the American Farm Bureau Federation may come as a bit of a surprise to people accustomed to sticker shock in supermarkets. The federation pegs the cost of a 10-person gathering at $58.08, which is down 5% from last year and is actually the cheapest in nearly four decades when accounting for inflation, reports NBC News. Still, the cost is up 19% in unadjusted dollars from 2019. The breakdown: