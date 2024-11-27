Building Sale Includes a 'Most Beloved' Banksy Work

Banksy's Well Hung Lover imagines a window where there isn't one. On the exterior wall of a building near the city center in the artist's hometown of Bristol, England, the work shows a scantily-clad woman behind an angry man in a suit, who peers out the window, searching for the woman's sexual partner, who hangs naked from the window frame, one hand concealing his genitalia. Among Banksy's "most beloved works," per the Guardian, Well Hung Lover and the building that serves as its canvas will soon be up for grabs. And in good news for Banksy fans, anyone interested in signing a 250-year lease for the five-story building near the Bristol Cathedral must agree to preserve the artwork, which is Banksy's "most famous" in the city, per Bristol Live.