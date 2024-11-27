Building Sale Includes a 'Most Beloved' Banksy Work

Banksy's Well Hung Lover imagines a window where there isn't one. On the exterior wall of a building near the city center in the artist's hometown of Bristol, England, the work shows a scantily-clad woman behind an angry man in a suit, who peers out the window, searching for the woman's sexual partner, who hangs naked from the window frame, one hand concealing his genitalia. Among Banksy's "most beloved works," per the Guardian, Well Hung Lover and the building that serves as its canvas will soon be up for grabs. And in good news for Banksy fans, anyone interested in signing a 250-year lease for the five-story building near the Bristol Cathedral must agree to preserve the artwork, which is Banksy's "most famous" in the city, per Bristol Live.
"There is no official Bristol City Council policy with regard to street art," but "the purchaser will be required to accept a restrictive covenant in the lease ensuring that the image cannot be removed from the building," says estate agent Hollis Morgan. The artwork, defaced with blue spray paint since it appeared in 2006 opposite the City Hall headquarters of Bristol City Council, has special significance as it marked "a huge shift in attitudes to street art from the city authorities, who at the time were engaged in an ongoing battle with graffiti artists in the city," per Bristol Live. The lease for the building, a Grade II-listed Georgian property that features a basement nightclub, a ground-floor shop, and five-bedroom residence, is to be offered at auction on Feb. 12. The initial guide price is $884,000. (More Banksy stories.)