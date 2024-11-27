3K+ Guitars Part of 'Massive Attempt to Con' US Consumers

They may have looked like real Gibsons worth $18M, but authorities say they're phonies
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 27, 2024 8:34 AM CST
A US Customs and Border Protection press conference is held about the counterfeit Gibson guitars in Carson, California, on Tuesday.   (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)

If they'd been actual Gibson guitars, the 3,000-plus musical instruments seized recently in California would've been worth around $18 million. They were phonies, however, and their interception at the Los Angeles/Long Beach Seaport is now what the Los Angeles Times is calling "the largest counterfeit musical instrument seizure on record." "These guitars you see ... may look real to you, but trust and believe they are not," port chief Africa Bell said at a Tuesday news conference in Carson. "They are fraudulent, and they are part of a massive attempt to con the American consumer."

  • Clues: Beth Heidt, the guitar manufacturer's chief marketing officer, tells NBC News that pro guitar players and Gibson staffers would "immediately" be able to spot the fakes, though it might be more challenging to regular people on the street. Some hints include a Gibson logo that's been altered or placed in a slightly different location than usual; incorrect inlays and neck fittings; shoddy finish and materials; a lighter weight; and, perhaps most importantly, subpar sound quality.

  • Advice: "When shopping online, read seller reviews and check for a working US phone number or address, and pay attention to the cost," warned Cheryl Davies, director of the US Customs and Border Protection's LA Field Office, per KTLA. "If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is."
  • Gibson statement: "This is really emotional and personal for us," says Heidt. "Our teams have generations who have dedicated their entire lives to making these instruments, who have been there from grandparents and brothers and sisters and husbands and wives and passed down this incredible craftsmanship and knowledge to create instruments that are unparalleled."
  • Investigation: An inquiry into the fake guitars is ongoing, with CBP, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office all involved.
