3K+ Guitars Part of 'Massive Attempt to Con' US Consumers

If they'd been actual Gibson guitars, the 3,000-plus musical instruments seized recently in California would've been worth around $18 million. They were phonies, however, and their interception at the Los Angeles/Long Beach Seaport is now what the Los Angeles Times is calling "the largest counterfeit musical instrument seizure on record." "These guitars you see ... may look real to you, but trust and believe they are not," port chief Africa Bell said at a Tuesday news conference in Carson. "They are fraudulent, and they are part of a massive attempt to con the American consumer."

Clues: Beth Heidt, the guitar manufacturer's chief marketing officer, tells NBC News that pro guitar players and Gibson staffers would "immediately" be able to spot the fakes, though it might be more challenging to regular people on the street. Some hints include a Gibson logo that's been altered or placed in a slightly different location than usual; incorrect inlays and neck fittings; shoddy finish and materials; a lighter weight; and, perhaps most importantly, subpar sound quality.