Message From Musk Boosts Hasbro Shares

Stocks closed with solid gains Friday as Wall Street put the finishing touches on one of its best months of the year.

The S&P rose 0.7%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained188 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq added 0.8%.

Friday was an abbreviated trading day, with stocks closing at 1pm Eastern and the bond market an hour later. Investors were looking to see how much shoppers are willing to spend on gifts for the holidays.