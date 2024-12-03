Runner's GPS Animation Stuns the Internet

An accountant by trade, Duncan McCabe puts his creative mind to work in other pursuits, like incredible stop-motion art using GPS, which has now taken the internet by storm. Over 10 months, McCabe recorded 120 of his runs through Toronto, Canada, on the fitness app Strava . His route stayed mostly the same, with slight but carefully planned alterations. And you understand why when you see the 27-second video compiling images of each route. It begins with a hat-wearing stick figure who wiggles its arms. Then the figure starts walking, gives a hat salute, and breaks into dance, performing the arm wave and the "Walk Like an Egyptian" routine to Sofi Tukker's "Purple Hat."

McCabe is taking GPS art to another level. "I'm pioneering Strava animation," the 32-year-old tells the Washington Post. "As far as I know, it's an original idea." Last year, McCabe compiled images of running routes into a 30-second video depicting stop-motion animals, including a whale shooting water out of its blowhole and a dinosaur having a snack. It took him 430 miles, per the Post. For his latest feat, he had to run more than 700 miles, often in six-mile stretches several times per week, from January to the end of October. But "if I have a long-term vision, I'm willing to work for a very long time," says McCabe. The result has been viewed more than 25 million times on X and millions more on TikTok, per NDTV.

"This is one of the most impressive things I've ever seen anyone do," said one user. "The amount of effort and planning that goes into this is insane," said another. Others grew suspicious, seeing that McCabe had seemingly run straight through houses, but he explains that in places where it was impossible to run in a straight line as required for the animation, he would pause the app in one location, then un-pause it in another, creating a straight line between the two points. This not only makes McCabe's video "even more impressive," per Canadian Running, it means McCabe actually ran quite a bit more than 700 miles. "Objectively, it was a bad running experience," he tells the Post. But "it's creativity coming out of somewhere you wouldn't expect it."