US Steel Drops 8% After Trump Says He'll Block Deal

AT&T rose 4.6% after it boosted its profit forecast for the year. It also announced a $10 billion plan to send cash to its investors by buying back its own stock, while saying it expects to authorize another $10 billion of repurchases in 2027.

US stocks tiptoed to more records amid a mixed Tuesday of trading, tacking a touch more onto what's already been a stellar year so far.

On the losing end of Wall Street was US Steel, which fell 8%. President-elect Trump reiterated on social media that he would not let Japan's Nippon Steel take over the iconic Pennsylvania steelmaker. Nippon Steel announced plans last December to buy the Pittsburgh-based steel producer for $14.1 billion in cash, raising concerns about what the transaction could mean for unionized workers, supply chains, and US national security. Earlier this year, President Biden also came out against the acquisition. Tesla sank 1.6% after a judge in Delaware reaffirmed a previous ruling that the electric car maker must revoke Elon Musk's multibillion-dollar pay package.

Treasury yields held relatively steady after a report showed US employers were advertising slightly more job openings at the end of October than a month earlier, the AP reports. The value of the South Korean won sank against the dollar after its president declared martial law and then later said he'll lift it.