Judge Sticks to Refusal to Allow Unprecedented Pay for Musk

A Delaware judge has reaffirmed her ruling that Tesla must revoke Elon Musk's multibillion-dollar pay package. Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick on Monday denied a request by attorneys for Musk and Tesla's corporate directors to vacate her ruling earlier this year requiring the company to rescind the unprecedented package. McCormick also rejected an equally unprecedented and massive fee request by plaintiff attorneys, who argued that they were entitled to legal fees in the form of Tesla stock valued at more than $5 billion. The judge said the attorneys were entitled to a fee award of $345 million, the AP reports.

The rulings came in a lawsuit filed by a Tesla stockholder who challenged Musk's 2018 compensation. McCormick concluded in January that Musk engineered the landmark pay package in sham negotiations with directors who were not independent. The compensation package initially carried a potential maximum value of about $56 billion, but that sum has fluctuated over the years based on Tesla's stock price. Following the court ruling, Tesla shareholders met in June and ratified Musk's 2018 pay package for a second time, again by an overwhelming margin. Defense attorneys then argued that the second vote makes clear that Tesla shareholders, with full knowledge of the flaws in the 2018 process that McCormick pointed out, were adamant that Musk is entitled to the pay package.

They asked the judge to vacate her order directing Tesla to rescind the pay package. McCormick said in Monday's ruling that those arguments were fatally flawed, per the AP. "The large and talented group of defense firms got creative with the ratification argument, but their unprecedented theories go against multiple strains of settled law," McCormick wrote in a 103-page opinion. The judge noted, among other reasons, that a stockholder vote standing alone cannot ratify a conflicted-controller transaction. "Even if a stockholder vote could have a ratifying effect, it could not do so here due to multiple, material misstatements in the proxy statement," she added.