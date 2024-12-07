Top Podcasts That Lit Up Spotify This Year

The Joe Rogan Experience, Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy both interviewed presidential candidates
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 7, 2024 10:00 AM CST
For 4 Years Straight, Rogan Rules Spotify's Podcasts
Joe Rogan is seen on May 12, 2017, in Dallas.   (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)

Spotify may have lost exclusivity rights for The Joe Rogan Experience this year, but that didn't stop the comedian's podcast from ascending to the No. 1 spot for the fourth year running on the streamer's annual "Wrapped" roundup. Variety notes that both Rogan's show and the runner-up, Alex Cooper's Call Me Daddy, delved into politics this election cycle: Rogan interviewed GOP nominee (and now president-elect) Donald Trump, while Cooper had a sit-down with Dem nominee Kamala Harris. Spotify had similarly lost exclusivity to Cooper's podcast in 2024. Variety adds that more than one-third of the podcasts on Spotify's list this year were video podcasts; just 1 out of 7 were the previous year. Here, the top 10 podcasts, per the streaming service:

  1. The Joe Rogan Experience
  2. Call Her Daddy
  3. This Past Weekend w/Theo Von
  4. Crime Junkie
  5. The Daily (New York Times)
  6. The Tucker Carlson Show
  7. Huberman Lab
  8. Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard
  9. Smosh Reads Reddit Stories
  10. The Shawn Ryan Show
Check out what other podcasts made Spotify's top 50 here. (More Joe Rogan stories.)

