Top Podcasts That Lit Up Spotify This Year

Spotify may have lost exclusivity rights for The Joe Rogan Experience this year, but that didn't stop the comedian's podcast from ascending to the No. 1 spot for the fourth year running on the streamer's annual "Wrapped" roundup. Variety notes that both Rogan's show and the runner-up, Alex Cooper's Call Me Daddy, delved into politics this election cycle: Rogan interviewed GOP nominee (and now president-elect) Donald Trump, while Cooper had a sit-down with Dem nominee Kamala Harris. Spotify had similarly lost exclusivity to Cooper's podcast in 2024. Variety adds that more than one-third of the podcasts on Spotify's list this year were video podcasts; just 1 out of 7 were the previous year. Here, the top 10 podcasts, per the streaming service: