15 Arrested at US Capitol, Including Chelsea Manning

House Republicans seem determined to keep transgender women out of women's restrooms on Capitol Hill, but transgender activists are equally adamant that they're not going to stand for such a ban. That push-and-pull came to a head on Thursday when trans activists entered a woman's bathroom inside the US Capitol in protest, leading to multiple arrests, including that of one big name, per CNN : former US Army analyst, whistleblower, and trans woman Chelsea Manning. The protest is said to have taken place right outside of House Speaker Mike Johnson's office in the Cannon House Office Building.

"I'm here today because every person deserves dignity and respect, both in daily life and in more symbolic places like the US Capitol," Manning, 36, said in a statement. "As someone who has fought against similar rules, I know what it's like to feel pushed aside and erased." Demonstrators held signs with slogans such as "Flush Bathroom Bigotry" and "Congress, Stop Pissing on Our Rights," per the New York Post. A Capitol Police spokesperson tells the newspaper that about 15 people in total were arrested, including Manning. CNN notes that it's illegal to protest inside the US Capitol or in congressional buildings.

The Advocate notes that cis women also joined the demonstration, which was organized by the Gender Liberation Movement. GLM co-founder Raquel Willis was also arrested. In her statement, Manning, whose prison sentence for leaking classified info to WikiLeaks was commuted by President Obama in 2017, praised the "incredible power and resilience" of the trans community. "I'm not here as a leader or a spokesperson but simply as another member of my community who shows up unconditionally to support my siblings in this fight," she noted. "We didn't start this fight, but we are together now." (More Chelsea Manning stories.)