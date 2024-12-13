Who's to Blame for High Health Care Costs? 2 Takes

One of the most talked-about policies in the national conversation around insurance is Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield's decision in Connecticut, New York, and Missouri to deny claims for anesthesia for surgeries that went longer than a set time limit. It was greeted with huge uproar before the insurer backtracked, citing "misinformation" about the issue. For some, that's exactly what this was, wrongly painting the insurer as the bad guy. For others, it's a further sign that the private insurance system needs to go. Two opinions: