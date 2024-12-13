Texas Sues New York Doctor on Telemedicine Abortion Pills

Texas has sued a New York doctor for prescribing abortion pills to a Texas woman via telemedicine. The lawsuit was filed in Collin County, Texas, by state Attorney General Ken Paxton on Thursday and announced Friday. It appears to be the first challenge anywhere in the US to a shield law that Democratic-controlled states have been adopting to protect exactly this kind of prescription, the AP reports. Prescriptions like these, made online and over the phone, are a key reason that the number of abortions has increased across the nation even since state bans started taking effect after Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022.