Trump: Republicans Will Try to End Daylight Saving Time

President-elect Trump said Friday he'll try to bring an end to the twice-a-year time changes most of the nation observes. "The Republican Party will use its best efforts to eliminate Daylight Saving Time, which has a small but strong constituency, but shouldn't!" Trump posted on Truth Social , per NBC News . "Daylight Saving Time is inconvenient, and very costly to our Nation." It's not entirely whether Trump and his allies want to stay on standard time or daylight saving time, per Axios .

Elon Musk posted last month about getting rid of "the annoying time changes," eliciting a supportive post from Vivek Ramaswamy. Donald Trump Jr. responded with agreement but the recommendation, "Leave it daylight savings time always." Permanent standard time makes for brighter mornings, while daylight saving time shifts daylight to the evening. At least 20 states have taken steps to establish daylight saving time permanently. Arizona and Hawaii stay on standard time. The US Senate approved legislation in 2022 to have daylight saving time all year, but the bill stalled in the House. Senators revived the idea last year. Scientists and sleep experts have said standard time is better for the body, per Axios; retailers and some industries prefer the later daylight.