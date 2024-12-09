Feds: Man on the Run for 8 Years Is Captured

The last time Eric Pree was seen behind bars was right after Donald Trump's first inauguration, in late January 2017. The California man vanished on the 29th of that month from US Penitentiary Atwater, and he remained on the run for almost eight years—until October, when he was finally arrested in Walnut Creek, reports NBC News , citing a release from US Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. At the time of his disappearance, Pree had been serving a 101-month sentence at the federal facility after being convicted in 2012 on wire fraud and identity theft charges.

"Pree did not have permission to leave the Atwater facility and remained at large" until two months ago, the release notes, though it didn't clarify how exactly he escaped, nor how investigators tracked him down. The Sacramento Bee, citing an older article from the Merced Sun-Star, reports that, according to the prison, Pree was discovered to have gone missing around 10am that winter morning in 2017. A prison rep at the time said that the minimum-security facility housed about 130 men in a dorm-style structure with "minimal peripheral fencing."

When authorities finally did catch up with Pree in Walnut Creek, he was said to have had in his possession "several cellphones, ID cards, [and] debit and credit cards in different peoples' names," per the release, as well as numerous driver's licenses and a phony Harvard student ID. Now that he's back in custody—he was indicted on Thursday on the new charges—the 55-year-old San Francisco native will have to serve out the remainder of his original sentence, as well as face additional time based on his most current alleged crime. If he's convicted, Pree could see up to five more years in prison and be hit with a $250,000 fine. (More fugitive stories.)