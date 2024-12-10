Mangione Shouts to Reporters at Courthouse

The man charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson struggled with police officers and shouted to reporters as he was led from a patrol car to a courthouse in Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Luigi Mangione could be heard saying, "That's completely out of touch, and an insult to the intelligence of the American people," per the New York Times . During the 45-minute hearing at the Blair County Courthouse in Hollidaysburg, defense lawyer Thomas Dickey said Mangione will contest extradition to New York, the AP reports. The 26-year-old was denied bail.

With Mangione contesting the process, extradition could take a month or more, the New York Times reports. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has to submit a "governor's warrant" formally requesting extradition. The judge gave Mangione 14 days to challenge the bail decision. Dickey argued that his client should be granted bail because the second-degree murder charge in New York doesn't carry a sentence of life without parole, CNN reports. After the hearing, Mangione was taken back to the state prison in Huntingdon.

Mangione was arrested at a McDonald's in Altoona, just north of Hollidaysburg, on Monday, five days after Thompson was shot on a New York City street. He faces gun charges in Pennsylvania connected to the arrest but Blair County District Attorney Peter Weeks said Tuesday that the New York murder case should take priority, CNN reports. "We do not intend to delay this defendant's extradition to New York and we certainly—we've indicated to New York, their prosecution should take precedence, and then ours will follow," the DA said. (The McDonald's worker who called police could get a $60,000 reward.)