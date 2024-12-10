Celebrity / Jamie Foxx Via Netflix, Jamie Foxx Opens Up About 'Mystery Illness' Actor reveals the cause of his 2023 health scare via a special By Polly Davis Doig, Newser Staff Posted Dec 10, 2024 12:30 PM CST Copied Jamie Foxx speaks during the 15th Governors Awards on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Jamie Foxx's "mystery illness" is a mystery no more. As NBC News reports, the 56-year-old actor is opening up about his 2023 health scare in a Netflix special called Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was... And what had happened was "a brain bleed that led to a stroke." The Oscar-winner uses humor and tears throughout to describe the ordeal: What happened: Foxx says that on April 11, 2023, he suffered a "bad headache" while filming Back in Action with Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close in Atlanta. Aspirin didn't do the trick and his sister, Deidra Dixon, took him to the hospital. Ba-dum-dum: Per NPR, a doctor there told her, "If I don't go into his head, we're gonna lose him." Foxx says in the special that his sister joked, "You can go in his head but you ain't gonna find nothin'." Emergency surgery ensued. Next: "I don't remember 20 days," Foxx says in the special. He woke up on May 4, unable to walk, and flew to Chicago for rehab. "I saw the tunnel. I didn't see the light," Foxx jokes. "I thought I saw the devil. Or was it Puffy?" His takeaway: "If I can stay funny, I can stay alive." A little mystery does persist: That's because doctors couldn't find the source of the brain bleed. "It is a mystery," he says in the special. "We still don't know exactly what happened to me. All I can tell you is that I appreciate every prayer, because I needed every prayer." (More Jamie Foxx stories.) Report an error