Via Netflix, Jamie Foxx Opens Up About 'Mystery Illness'

Jamie Foxx's "mystery illness" is a mystery no more. As NBC News reports, the 56-year-old actor is opening up about his 2023 health scare in a Netflix special called Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was... And what had happened was "a brain bleed that led to a stroke." The Oscar-winner uses humor and tears throughout to describe the ordeal:

What happened: Foxx says that on April 11, 2023, he suffered a "bad headache" while filming Back in Action with Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close in Atlanta. Aspirin didn't do the trick and his sister, Deidra Dixon, took him to the hospital.