Burial Site for People Owned by a President Discovered

At least 26 enslaved people died on the Tennessee plantation of President Andrew Jackson between 1804 and the end of the Civil War in 1865. Where they were laid to rest is knowledge that had been lost to time. But on Wednesday, officials of the Andrew Jackson Foundation announced a discovery: They believe they have found the cemetery at the Hermitage, the home of America's seventh president. An old agricultural report from the 1930s had given them an idea: It mentioned an area that was not cultivated because it contained tall trees and graves. They also suspected the cemetery would be near the center of the 1000-acre plantation, on land of low agricultural value, the AP reports.

Late last year, with the help of an anonymous donor, they cleared trees and brought in archaeologist James Greene. Walking the property to search for depressions and gravestones yielded a possible site. Ground-penetrating radar and a careful partial excavation that did not disturb any remains confirmed it: At least 28 people, likely more, were buried near a creek, about 1000 feet northwest of the mansion. Finding the cemetery after all this time was exciting but solemn for Tony Guzzi, chief of preservation and site operations, per the AP. "For me, this is going to be a reflective space. A contemplative space," he said.

Jackson was one of a dozen presidents who owned slaves, and identifying their graves has been a priority at other presidential sites as well. The Hermitage historic site already includes some of the cabins where enslaved people lived. The cemetery feels more personal. "This is a tangible connection that makes it more real for people," Guzzi said. A committee will develop advice about how to commemorate the site. Jackson brought nine enslaved people with him when he bought the property, and he owned about 150 people at the time of his death, Guzzi said. They worked the fields, cared for the mansion and its residents, and plied skilled trades like blacksmithing and carpentry. "Besides the Jacksons, there was a large community of enslaved people here," Guzzi said. "You can't tell the story of the Hermitage without telling their story."