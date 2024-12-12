Bill Belichick Goes to College

The University of North Carolina announced Wednesday night that it has hired Bill Belichick, who won six Super Bowls in his NFL career, to be its next football coach. This will be the first college job for the 72-year-old Belichick, who was out of coaching this season after splitting from the New England Patriots. His father, Steve, was a Tar Heels assistant coach in the 1950s, ESPN reports. "I grew up around college football with my dad and treasured those times," Belichick was quoted as saying in the announcement. "I have always wanted to coach in college and now I look forward to building the football program in Chapel Hill."

He succeeds Mack Brown, 73, who was fired last month. It's a major change for a school that's had success mostly with men's basketball and non-revenue sports, CBS Sports reports. People in the NFL were skeptical about a switch to college football, which unlike the NFL involves recruiting and NIL issues. On "The Pat McAfee Show" on Monday, Belichick discussed how he'd approach the job. The program "would be a pipeline to the NFL for the players that had the ability to play in the NFL," he said. "It would be a professional program: training, nutrition, scheme, coaching, techniques that would transfer to the NFL. It would be an NFL program at a college level and an education that would get the players ready for their career after football, whether that was the end of their college career or the end of their pro career."

Financial terms of the contract were not released, but the school said it's a five-year deal, per CBS, assuming the board of trustees agrees on Thursday. "Bill Belichick is a football legend and hiring him to lead our program represents a new approach that will ensure Carolina Football can evolve, compete and win," said Bubba Cunningham, the athletic director. (More Bill Belichick stories.)