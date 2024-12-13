For Modern Humans, Neanderthals Were a Lifeline

Modern humans didn't physically overcome Neanderthals to emerge as the dominant human species. Instead, Homo sapiens mated with Neanderthals, and new research suggests it was only due to interbreeding between the two species that Homo sapiens—now with inherited genes that helped them adapt to life in Eurasia—found a footing at all, reports the BBC . These findings come from two new studies published Thursday in Nature and Science , which track Homo sapiens' venture out of Africa and into the company of our long-misunderstood cousins.

The Nature study, based on the genomes of seven humans who lived between 42,000 and 49,000 years ago, found Homo sapiens and Neanderthals interbred fairly recently, between 49,000 and 45,000 years ago, rather than 60,000 years ago as previously believed. The Science study, based on the genomes of 59 ancient humans and 275 living today, confirmed a single, continuous period of interbreeding between 50,500 and 43,500 years ago, during which humans inherited Neanderthal genes tied to skin pigmentation, metabolism, and immune functions, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Homo sapiens first reached Europe from Africa about 60,000 years ago, but all of those populations died out. So did the Neanderthals and Homo sapiens who lived alongside them around 40,000 years ago. This suggests environmental factors were at play, not that modern humans overcame Neanderthals—who were then then less genetically diverse and also fewer in number—with superior physicality, intellect, or skill, researchers say. However, future generations of Homo sapiens did have a leg up. From ancestors' encounters with Neanderthals, they had gained genes likely adapted to Eurasia's climate and the pathogens found there, allowing them to thrive, researchers say.