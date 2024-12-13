Politics / Daniel Penny Cleared Subway Rider to Watch Army-Navy Game With Vance Next vice president says 'justice was done' in Daniel Penny's trial By Bob Cronin, Newser Staff Posted Dec 13, 2024 4:07 PM CST Copied Daniel Penny, center, poses with his attorneys, Steven Raiser, left, and Thomas Kenniff, after his acquittal Monday in New York. (AP Photo/Jennifer Peltz) Calling him "a good guy," Vice President-elect JD Vance announced Friday that he's asked the newly acquitted Daniel Penny to be his guest at Saturday's Army-Navy football game. Penny was found not guilty Monday in the death of a subway rider he'd placed in a chokehold. "I'm grateful he accepted my invitation and hope he's able to have fun and appreciate how much his fellow citizens admire his courage," Vance wrote on X, the Hill reports. Others planning to go to the game in Landover, Maryland, include President-elect Trump and his choice for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, per the Hill. Vance has celebrated the Manhattan jury's verdict. "Thank God justice was done in this case," he posted Monday on X. "It was a scandal Penny was ever prosecuted in the first place." Penny said this week that he wasn't looking for applause. "I didn't want any type of attention or praise, and I still don't," he told Fox News host Jeanine Pirro on Wednesday. (More Daniel Penny stories.) Report an error