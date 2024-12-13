Cleared Subway Rider to Watch Army-Navy Game With Vance

Calling him "a good guy," Vice President-elect JD Vance announced Friday that he's asked the newly acquitted Daniel Penny to be his guest at Saturday's Army-Navy football game. Penny was found not guilty Monday in the death of a subway rider he'd placed in a chokehold. "I'm grateful he accepted my invitation and hope he's able to have fun and appreciate how much his fellow citizens admire his courage," Vance wrote on X, the Hill reports. Others planning to go to the game in Landover, Maryland, include President-elect Trump and his choice for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, per the Hill.