It's a Heisman Rarity: a Two-Way Player

Two-way star Travis Hunter of Colorado won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, the honor going to a dynamic player with a unique combination of skills. The wide receiver and cornerback dominated on both sides of the ball for coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes, per the AP.

Easy win: Hunter received 552 first-place votes and 2,231 points in a comfortable victory. Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty was the runner-up with 309 first-place votes and 2,017 points. Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel came in third and Miami quarterback Cam Ward finished fourth in balloting for the 90th Heisman Trophy.

Offense, defense: Hunter rarely came off the field this year—making him an every-down throwback to generations gone by and the first full-time, true two-way star in decades. On offense, he had 92 catches for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns, plus a rushing score. On defense, he made four interceptions, 32 tackles, broke up 11 passes, and forced a critical fumble that secured an overtime victory against Baylor.