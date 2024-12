President-elect Trump recently said members of the House of Representatives committee that investigated the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot "should be in jail," and President Biden is reportedly considering preemptive pardons for them and others Trump may target. Is that a good idea? "Well, I think he might want to consider that very seriously," said Sen. Bernie Sanders on NBC News' Meet the Press Sunday when asked how he felt about Biden preemptively pardoning the panel members. "This is what authoritarianism is all about. It's what dictatorship is all about," Sanders said regarding Trump's jail comment, which he called "outrageous."