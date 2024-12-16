Defense Fund for Suspected CEO Killer Hits $125K

Supporters of the man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson set up several online legal defense funds for him, one of which had raised more than $100,000 as of early Monday. (Other campaigns have been established, but not raised nearly as much.) "We are not here to celebrate violence, but we do believe in the constitutional right of fair legal representation," reads the description of the highest-funded campaign. Organizers say they've contacted suspect Luigi Mangione via a letter sent to his lawyer, and are asking whether he will accept the funds and if not, what he wants them used for. That campaign and several others are active on GiveSendGo; other crowdfunding sites, including GoFundMe, have taken down campaigns for Mangione, ABC News reports.