Defense Fund for Suspected CEO Killer Hits $125K

Supporters of the man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson set up several online legal defense funds for him, one of which had raised more than $100,000 as of early Monday. (Other campaigns have been established, but not raised nearly as much.) "We are not here to celebrate violence, but we do believe in the constitutional right of fair legal representation," reads the description of the highest-funded campaign. Organizers say they've contacted suspect Luigi Mangione via a letter sent to his lawyer, and are asking whether he will accept the funds and if not, what he wants them used for. That campaign and several others are active on GiveSendGo; other crowdfunding sites, including GoFundMe, have taken down campaigns for Mangione, ABC News reports.
The letter also includes quotes that, organizers say, are from donors to the fund. "Denying healthcare coverage to people is murder, but no one gets charged with that crime," says one. Meanwhile, the CEO of a high-end backpack company says he and his workers have been threatened after he revealed in a New York Times article that he had recognized one of the company's backpacks on surveillance images of Mangione before he was identified, and that he had contacted police to let them know. Peter Dering, CEO of Peak Design, is being called a snitch by some, CNN reports. (Others who have benefited from crowdfunded legal defense funds include Daniel Penny and Kyle Rittenhouse.)