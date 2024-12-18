Report: Foxx Brouhaha Began With a Phallic Laser Pointer

More details are emerging on the Friday night altercation in Beverly Hills that injured Jamie Foxx, with sources telling TMZ that the beef at Mr. Chow restaurant was between the actor/comedian and crew members of Dickhouse Productions—the production firm behind the Jackass movie franchise. According to witnesses, that crew was having their holiday party in an upstairs VIP room and had at one point sent a drink over to Foxx, "which he accepted but didn't drink—he's not consuming alcohol these days," notes TMZ.

The sources say that the people in the VIP room were also trying to wave to capture Foxx's attention—and that someone then started using a laser pointer to project an image of a penis onto Foxx's table. That was apparently the last straw for Foxx, who the sources say went upstairs with a group of friends to confront the partygoers and ended up getting slammed in the mouth with a glass, an injury that required stitches.

None of the big names from Jackass—Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze, etc.—were believed to have been in attendance at the event. An attorney for Dickhouse Productions tells TMZ, "Although the crew has the greatest respect for Jamie, the version of events that has been presented is totally inaccurate and deeply unfair to those attending their holiday celebration that night." An investigation is now underway. Foxx, meanwhile, appears to be over it. "The devil is busy ... but I'm too blessed to be stressed," he wrote Sunday on Instagram, per People. "Thank you to everybody that pray and check on me." (More Jamie Foxx stories.)